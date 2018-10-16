Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s Driver Strikes Paparazzi Photographer

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez‘s driver struck a paparazzo Monday night after multiple photographers stood in the Escalade’s path.

The power couple was leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles when a flash frenzy fell upon the white SUV as photographers tried to snap photos of Lopez and Rodriguez through the windshield and windows.

The driver honked and waved at the paparazzi, signaling them to move out of the way of the massive vehicle, which was slowly inching its way away from the swanky restaurant. In video footage from TMZ, which you can see here, a commotion can be heard after the car allegedly clipped one of the photographers on the passenger door side of the car.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait!” someone can be heard yelling. The camera moved to the other side of the vehicle, where the photographer can be seen on the ground. The driver stopped the car and spoke to other paparazzi members, who scolded him.

“You ran over the guy, man,” one said.

“See what happens when you flash all the flashes? I can’t see where I’m going,” the driver argued.

The photographer got up by himself and walked away from the car, which drove away.

Lopez and Rodriguez first revealed they were dating in March 2017 and have since been seen in public together on many occasions, and have even become an integral part in each other’s families. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emma with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Marriage rumors have flanked the couple ever since Lopez was spotted with a giant diamond ring on her hand — but Rodriguez denied that they were engaged in August, telling the Today show that although the ring has significance, it does not signify that they were engaged.

“I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago,” he said at the time. “So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks.”

“Of course it has significance,” he said later. “[But] no, we’re not engaged. We’re not engaged.”

Monday night’s dinner at Craig’s comes a week after the American Music Awards where Lopez showed up stag, without Rodriguez. She walked the red carpet and even sat at her seat without her beau by her side, despite both their scheduled appearances. However, when she performed onstage later in the night, Rodriguez was shown in the audience cheering her on. Host Tracee Ellis Ross even stood next to him after the performance, gushing over him and Lopez. Rodriguez did not speak, however — he simply stood and smiled.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty