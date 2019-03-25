Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez in Sweet Note to Fiancee

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are officially engaged, and the happy couple celebrated to embrace their new status over the weekend when Rodriguez shared a sweet message to his fiancée on Instagram.

The businessman offered his caption alongside a photo of himself and Lopez on a golf course, Lopez beaming in all white as her fiancé hugged her and planted a kiss on the side of her head.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!” Rodriguez wrote. “She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project.”

“Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us,” he concluded.

Hustlers is Lopez’s latest film project and also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Mercedes Ruehl, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles as a group of former strip club employees who scammed their wealthy Wall Street clients out of their money. The movie began filming last week in New York City and will likely arrive in theaters next year.

Rodriguez and Lopez were recently gifted a note of their own when they received a message from former President Barack Obama congratulating them on their engagement.

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” the handwritten note read. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best.”

Rodriguez shared a photo of the note on Instagram, writing, “This means the world to us. #44.”

Rodrgieuz proposed to Lopez on March 9 while the pair was on vacation in the Bahamas. The 43-year-old proposed to Lopez with a 16-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which is reportedly worth $1.8 million. Page Six reports that the former New York Yankee purchased the piece from overseas after “painstakingly” searching for six months.

“We’re really happy,” Lopez told PEOPLE after the engagement, with her fiancé adding, “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.”

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez said. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

The marriage will also be a joining of families, as Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Mark Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

