Jim Carrey’s Sister Rita Dies, Confirmed By Husband

Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita has passed away, confirmed by her husband Alex on social media. The radio personality and famous sibling reportedly passed away “peacefully and quietly” to close the week. Her age and cause of death were not revealed.

“It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024. Rita and I (Alex) have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted,” her husband Alex wrote.

“We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers,” he continued. “As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favourite holiday actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity Family and Friends are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in Rita’s memory on December 7 2024 on Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines.”

Carrey was a musician and co-host of The Peet & Reet Show. 91.7 Giant FM shared a comment after her death, saying she was always filling “everyone’s heart with joy with every step” and an “amazingly talented woman.” The station also called Carrey a tremendously generous person.

She is survived by the Dumb and Dumber star, brother John, and sister Patricia. Rest in peace.