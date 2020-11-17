Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Gives Health Update Following 'Today' Anchor's Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery

✖

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove his prostrate. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America Monday, Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, gave fans an update on her husband's recovery amid his recent cancer diagnosis, revealing that he is already back to his old antics.

Speaking with GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, Roberts quipped that her husband is "already annoying me with pranks and jokes," a good sign amid his recovery. Roker underwent surgery to remove his prostate last week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, a procedure that was decided upon after he discussed "all of the different options" with his surgeon, Dr. Vincent Laudone. According to Roberts, her husband is "off and running to a pretty good start" post-procedure and is "doing very well."

Roker had revealed on Nov. 6 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He said that he received the diagnoses after doctors found an elevated prostate-specific antigen in his blood during a routine visit. After undergoing an MRI and a biopsy, he was diagnosed in September during a visit without his wife, Roker stating, "in hindsight, boy I wish I'd told her to come."

Although it was "caught early," his cancer is "a little aggressive." Due to this, Roker confirmed that he would be taking some time off from the NBC morning show as he underwent the procedure to remove his prostate and recovered. Roker's surgeon said that the weatherman's cancer "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate."

In his own post-operation update, Roker said that he was "relieved" to let his followers know "that my [prostate cancer] surgery is done and back home." In the update, he gave a "big shoutout to everyone at the [Josie Robertson Surgery Center]" and said that he appreciated "all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers." He added that he would "see you all soon."

At this time, Roker has not given a time table for his return to the Today show. Announcing his diagnosis, Roker said that he chose to speak out publicly in the hopes of spreading more awareness. He said that he wanted to spotlight the fact that 1 in 7 African American men, and 1 in 9 men overall, will have a similar diagnosis in their lifetime.