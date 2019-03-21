‘AHS’ Alum Emma Roberts Breaks up With Co-Star Evan Peters, Dating Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have called it quits — and Roberts has reportedly moved on with Garrett Hedlund.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” one source told Us Weekly. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Meanwhile, an eyewitness saw Roberts, 28, and Hedlund, 34, walking together in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Triple Frontier star “had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands,” the witness said.

A different source said that the new relationship started as a friendship. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” the source said.

Roberts and Peters, 32, started dating in 2012 after filming the indie dramedy Adult World. They later shared four seasons together on American Horror Story.

Despite the longevity of their relationship, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. They hit a rough patch in 2013 when Roberts was arrested following a fight with Peters that left him with a bloody nose. Representatives for the stars said at the time that the altercation was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding” and that Roberts was “released after questioning” and was “working together [with Peters] to move past it.”

That same year, the two got engaged, but took months-long breaks in their relationship in 2015 and 2016.

In October 2017, a source said that the Scream Queens actress was at the center of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen‘s breakup in September, after Bilson reportedly found text messages that convinced her that Christensen was having an inappropriate relationship with Roberts, his co-star in Little Italy. A different source said that Roberts and Peters were “still very much together” the following month.

Hedlund, for his part, was previously linked to On the Road co-star Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016. Dunst and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons welcomed their first child together in 2018. The two mainly keep their relationship out of the spotlight after meeting on the set of season 2 of Fargo, where they played a married couple. They became engaged in January 2017.