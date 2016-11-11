Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Wed in Paris





Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton have tied the knot!

The glamorous couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Paris. For this couple, Paris really is the city of love.

The former Disney star and Christian rockstar first met there nearly a decade ago. They got engaged while on vacation in the city. Bailon even had a Paris-themed shower.

According to E! News, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at the Shangri-la Hotel around 7 p.m. local time.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!