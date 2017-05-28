Paris Hilton and Beau Chris Zylka Get Hilariously Photobombed by Will Smith

When you get photobombed by #WillSmith. 😹 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 27, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

If you are to get photobombed, then Will Smith is the person you want in the picture. Paris Hilton took to social media to show off her hilarious photo mishap with the A-list actor.

In the Instagram post, Hilton poses with her boyfriend Chris Zylka, with Zylka gazing into her eyes. But the hilarity pops in when actor, Will Smith rushes past the two of them to steer his way out of the snap, but not succeeding. The photo was taken at an event in Cannes, but Hilton didn’t reveal which one.

“When you get photobombed by [Will Smith],” Hilton captioned, adding the laughing cat emoji.

The heiress looked quite phenomenal while at the 70th Annual Film Festival. Before the photobomb, Hilton posted a few snaps of herself in a beautiful Phillip Plein outfit.

The outfit featured a form fitted dress that had lacy detail and a long slit on the side of the skirt. She also wore thigh high boots that tied all the way to the top and featured stitched rose detail on the back of the boots.

She captioned the fashionable shot, “Love my sexy new [Philipp Plein] boots,” adding an excited cat face and fire emoji.

