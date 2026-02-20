Actor and Actress Privately Break up Nearly 10 Years After Getting Married

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth quietly split last year, nearly a decade after tying the knot.

In the days after LaBeouf’s arrest in New Orleans, multiple outlets confirmed that the Transformers actor, 39, and Frankenstein actress, 32, privately broke up about a year ago.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 19: Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth attend the ‘Fury’ Closing Night Gala at Odeon Leicester Square on October 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

“Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren’t getting along and had a lot of drama last year,” PEOPLE‘s source said, revealing that LaBeouf had moved from his home with Goth in Los Angeles to New Orleans after the Pearl actress “encouraged” him to leave.

“She loves him, but she also doesn’t need him. She’s very independent,” the source said, adding, “She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter.”

Despite the breakup, both Goth and LaBeouf still have love for their 3-year-old daughter, Isabel, with the insider adding, “Shia loves their daughter and stays in touch.”

Neither Goth nor LaBeouf has publicly addressed their relationship status at this point. The two met in 2012 while filming Nymphomaniac: Vol. II and in 2016, they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony that was later confirmed not to be legally binding.

In 2018, the two announced that they had split, but in 2020, they were spotted wearing wedding rings once again. In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Isabel.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 18: Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth are seen on August 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Tuesday, LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans outside a bar in the city’s French Quarter after he allegedly assaulted two people, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to the bar at 12:45 a.m. after two men reported being assaulted, police confirmed to USA Today, at which point investigators claimed LaBeouf was “causing a disturbance and becoming increasing[ly] aggressive” at a nearby business.

The former Disney Channel star was removed, but then was accused of hitting a man in the vicinity several times before leaving the area briefly. Upon his return, LaBeouf was allegedly acting “even more aggressive,” and began to strike the same man again as bystanders attempted to hold him back.

The actor was then accused of punching another man in the nose, after which he was restrained until police arrived. LaBeouf was then taken to the hospital for “treatment of unknown injuries,” at which point he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery before being released.

LaBeouf has had numerous brushes with the law over the years, and last July, settled a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in 2020 accusing him of repeated physical, emotional and mental abuse.