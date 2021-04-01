Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: What to Know About Their 'Small' Summer Wedding

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley are planning a wedding that could be as under-the-radar as their romance. The couple is reportedly planning a "small" ceremony as soon as this summer. Rodgers surprisingly announced he was engaged during February's NFL Awards ceremony, and it was not until Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few weeks later that Woodley confirmed she is his fiancee.

"Shailene and Aaron aren’t waiting around to tie the knot. They’re planning a summer wedding in Big Sur," an insider told InTouch Weekly. Big Sur is a special place for Woodley, as that is where the hit HBO series Big Little Lies was filmed. "It's by far one of her favorite spots on [the] planet," the source said. "She says it's 'magical.'"

As for the guest list, Woodley, 29, and Rodgers, 37, are planning to limit the number to "just 50 of their closest family members and friends." Still, the source expects Woodley to invite almost the entire Big Little Lies cast, including Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Alexander Skarsgard. "It'll be so much fun for everyone to reunite, like the old times," the insider said, adding that she has been speaking with her Big Little Lies co-stars about them delivering a "joint surprise speech on the day!" So much for the surprise!

When it comes to vows, Woodley "loves the idea of exchanging hand-written vows in the woods, wearing flowers in her hair and one of her friends playing music on the guitar as guests arrive — boho-chic style," the source told InTouch Weekly. They are also looking for venues by the ocean for the reception, including Post Ranch Inn.

Back in early February, Rodgers won the 2020 NFL MVP Award. During his speech, he listed all the good things that happened to him in the past year, including getting engaged. This came just a few days after he was linked to Woodley. The two stayed quiet about the engagement for a few weeks, but Woodley finally confirmed it on The Tonight Show. "So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,'" Woodley told Fallon. She went on to call Rodgers a "wonderful, incredible human being."

One member of the family who quickly approved of Rodgers was Woodley's dog. "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him,'" Woodley told Fallon. Woodley is now working on Misanthrope, which will hit theaters in 2022. Rodgers' stint as Jeopardy! guest host starts on Monday.