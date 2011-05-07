'Thor' Star Kat Dennings Goes Instagram Official With PDA Photo Alongside Rocker Andrew WK

✖

Kat Dennings made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Andrew W.K. The Thor actor initially sparked dating speculation after she posted a photo of the musician, whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, and captioned it with a heart emoji. She seemingly confirmed that they're an item with her most recent post, which includes a photo of them sharing a sweet embrace.

On Sunday, Dennings posted a photo of W.K. kissing her on the forehead. She let the image speak for itself, as it did not include a caption. It didn't take long before the snap sparked a ton of conversation in the comments section of her post. Dennings' 2 Broke Girls co-star, Beth Behrs, commented on the post with a slew of heart and fire emojis, an indication that she's on board for this couple. About a day before she posted that love-filled photo, the actor posted two other photos of the rocker. In her previous post, she included two photos of W.K. posing as he gazes into the camera. As previously mentioned, she captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss)

Considering that Dennings is sparking romance rumors with her new beau, you might be wondering what you need to know about the singer. W.K. has been in the music industry for quite a while, as he released his first EP, Girls Own Juice, in 2000. W.K., dubbed the "God of Partying," released his debut album, I Get Wet, in late 2001. That debut album is widely known for having some very unforgettable cover art, as it depicts the musician with blood running down his nose. According to PEOPLE, W.K. married Cherie Lily in 2008. But, it is unclear when they separated. PEOPLE reached out to a rep for W.K. about the rumors that he's dating Dennings, but they did not immediately respond.

As for Dennings, she was previously in a relationship with Josh Groban. She was introduced to the Broadway star by her former 2 Broke Girls co-star Behrs. The two ended up splitting in 2016 after two years of dating. At the time, a source told E! News about their split, “It was a mutual breakup. They are still friends and care about each other, but it’s not the right time for them now as a couple.”