Nikki Bella Kisses Fiance Artem Chigvintsev While Showing off Growing Baby Bump

Nikki Bella is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and the mom-to-be took her baby bump out for a stroll on Sunday when she and Chigvintsev visited the Studio City Farmers Market in Los Angeles. Bella wore black leggings, a white tank top, black sneakers and sunglasses as she strolled with her fiancé, a jacket wrapped around her waist. Chigvintsev opted for a blue t-shirt, jeans, boots and a hat, and the former Dancing With the Stars partners even shared a kiss at one point.

On Valentine's Day, the 36-year-old penned a sweet message for Chigvintsev, posting a slideshow of photos and videos of the pair placing a lock on a bridge in Germany.

"Happy VDay Click," Bella wrote. "Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany. It's been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday. Our relationship isn't perfect, no ones is, but it's ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A!"

Since announcing her pregnancy, the former WWE star has been open with fans about her journey, sharing just how excited she is to become a mom.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!!" she wrote on Instagram after the news was revealed. "It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life!"

Bella is due just two weeks from her twin sister Brie Bella, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told PEOPLE. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

