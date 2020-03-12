Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Swarmed With Well Wishes After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Now that Tom Hanks has revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, fans have flooded the actor's mentions with positive vibes for him and his wife. Hanks revealed their diagnosis Wednesday night in an Instagram post, where he wrote that they "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he continued in the caption.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

After closing with a heartfelt "Take care of yourselves," Hanks also tweeted out the information, and fans of the two came out in full force.