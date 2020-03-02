Jennifer Lopez Makes Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez 'Top Priority' Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

Following her standout role in Hustlers and her Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez is shifting her focus to wedding planning. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the singer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez are set to walk down the aisle sometime this summer, and they're currently busy preparing for the big day.

"J. Lo and Alex's wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments," the source told the outlet. "She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority."

The past few months have been packed for the couple, with Lopez making waves with her appearance in Hustlers, which led to her upsetting Oscars snub, and later taking the stage at Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida with a jaw-dropping halftime show performance, meaning that wedding planning had to momentarily be pushed to the side. Still, the couple are determined to say "I do."

"They make each other so incredibly happy and J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A. Rod found the woman of his," the source added. "They couldn’t imagine life without one another in it and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together."

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017, making their red carpet debut at that year’s Met Gala. In March of 2019, the couple revealed that they were taking the next step in their relationship, with the retired New York Yankees star dropping to one knee while they were vacationing.

"She said yes," Rodriguez shared the exciting news on social media at the time, showing off the dazzling diamond ring he had got for his fiancée.

In the months since their engagement, talk has continued to swirl regarding their impending nuptials, with Lopez telling Entertainment Tonight in January that although there was "no breaking news" regarding any details, "we are planning it."

"We're planning it for some time this year-ish. We have a couple ideas, she said, adding that her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Rodriguez's daughters — 15-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella — will "of course" be involved.