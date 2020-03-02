Jessica Biel Spotted Without Wedding Ring in Wake of Recent Turmoil With Husband Justin Timberlake

On Saturday, new photos of Jessica Biel, sans wedding ring, have emerged and have led to speculation that there's trouble in paradise for her and her husband, Justin Timberlake. As Us Weekly noted, Biel was recently spotted without her wedding ring in an outing that comes months after Timberlake's highly publicized scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Biel was seen grabbing some groceries during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Saturday, as the Daily Mail originally reported. The publication specifically noted that the actor did not appear to be wearing her wedding band during the excursion.

While this outing has led to speculation about the state of Biel and Timberlake's relationship, it should be noted that the couple was recently seen on a family lunch date in New York City on Feb. 23. According to Hollywood Life, Biel, Timberlake, and their son, Silas, had lunch at Bubby's restaurant in NYC and appeared to be in good spirits.

More Pics in hqcelebcorner:https://t.co/SVdZ2TIDDI pic.twitter.com/gA6C3SGrbv — TimberBiel Pics (@TimberBielPics) March 1, 2020

As previously mentioned, Biel's most recent outing comes a few months after her husband was involved in a scandal with his Palmer co-star. In late November, Timberlake and Wainwright were seen getting close at a bar in New Orleans, which is where the movie was being filmed.

Shortly after photos emerged of the two getting close, Us Weekly clarified that there was nothing romantic going on between the two.

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” a source told the publication. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Following the reports, Timberlake took to Instagram to share a public apology to his wife.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he began. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar."

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," Timberlake's statement continued. "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."