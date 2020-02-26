Johnny Depp Threatens to 'Burn' and 'Drown' Ex-Wife Amber Heard in Newly Surfaced Court Documents, Audio

New texts and audio show Johnny Depp threatening his ex-wife Amber Heard, further complicating the legal battle between them. Fans have taken a hard line in the lawsuits between Depp and Heard, with some now claiming that Heard was abusive as well. New documents show the shocking violence of Depp's threats against her.

Previously unreleased messages from 2013 and 2014 were read aloud in court on Wednesday. According to a report by Page Six, the texts were sent from Depp to his fellow actor and friend Paul Bettany. In them, Depp made some heinous threats against his then-wife.

"Let's burn Amber," read one text, followed by another reading: "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f— her burnt corpse afterwards to make she is dead."

These messages come just a month after Depp fans went after Heard online, claiming that she was the abuser in their volatile marriage, and rallying around the hashtag "Justice for Johnny." The outrage stemmed from a 2015 recording of a couples' therapy session leaked by The Daily Mail, in which Heard admitted to "hitting" but "not punching" her husband.

The clip seemed to feature Depp admitting to violent outbursts in their relationship as well, however, and Heard's lawyer issued a statement pointing out that just because Heard threw a slap in a frightening moment did not mean she was "the abuser."

"The fact that a woman fights or talks back does not mean that she has not been the subject of repeated domestic violence and abuse," Kaplan said in a statement published by Newsweek. "It's a myth to say, as Mr. Depp apparently is implying, that if Ms. Heard slapped him, then she can't also be a victim. That is just not true."

Other texts read in court on Wednesday featured Depp describing his own rampant substance abuse, indicating that it played a role in his troubled marriage. In the 2014 messages, he told Bettany about a bender that led him to "spray my rage at the one I love."

"I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling... Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday... Ugly, mate," he wrote.

"No food for days... powders... half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane and what do you get..??? An angry, aggro Injun in a f—in' blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f— who got near," he went on. "I'm done."

"I am admittedly too f—ed in the head to spray my rage at the one I love... For little reason, as well I'm too old to be that guy But, pills are fine!!!" he concluded.

Depp was reportedly in the room as all of this was read out loud before London's High Court. He was there for a preliminary hearing in his libel lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, seeking damages for an article claiming that Depp was abusive towards Heard in their marriage. Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, claimed that Heard was the "agressor" in the couple's relationship, and he intends to prove that in court.