Amber Heard Reveals 'Quick Sparkle Moment' Photo Amid Johnny Depp Controversy

Aquaman star Amber Heard shared another photo on Instagram, and the post's comments section has quickly turned into a venue for her critics. The "quick sparkle moment" photo was shared days after The Daily Mail published leaked audio of a "therapy" session between Heard and her now ex-husband Johnny Depp. In the 2015 recording, the two discussed trying to save their marriage, with Heard admitting she did hit Depp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:05pm PST

"Oh you know, just a quick sparkle moment to zhuzh it up," Heard wrote on Feb. 8, alongside a black and white photo taken at the Chateau Marmont.

Surprisingly, Heard kept the comments section open, and more than 18,000 Instagram users have let their voices be heard. Many were not on her side, calling for her to lose sponsorship deals, Instagram followers and movie roles.

"She will be her own undoing. So narcissistic she will never be happy," one follower wrote.

"The world deserves to know the truth about everything," another added.

"Why don't everyone unfollow her on social media. Don't give the benefit," another suggested.

"Now you can never repair your reputation after the audio files are public," another wrote.

"I can’t believe you act like you did nothing," one person wrote. "Posting on your story with all these designer brands just living your life while you ruined someone else's career. I don't usually comment like this but I just have to say, you should be ashamed and you should admit to your wrongdoings."

Heard also posted a selfie on Instagram on Feb. 1, the same day The Daily Mail published the controversial recording. The most-liked comment on the post accuses Heard of deleting comments from domestic abuse survivors.

"She's deleting comments of surviors just trying to voice an opinion....not bullying or harassing comments just factual opinions," the Instagram user alleges. "SHES SILENCING REAL SURVIORS."

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail published a 2015 recording from a therapy session made while Heard and Depp were still married. In the recording, Heard apologized to Depp for hitting him.

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard said, referring to an incident the night before the recording was made. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

She also accused Depp of fleeing the scene during the argument, telling him, "You are suc ha a baby. Grow the f— up Johnny."

"You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn't matter how friendly it is, it's not cool," Heard also said.

"I left last night," Depp is heard saying. "Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn't take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because had we continued it, it would have gotten f— bad. And baby, I told you this once. I'm scared to death we are a f— crime scene right now."

Heard also told Depp she could not promise him "I won't get physical again," adding, "God I f— sometimes get so mad I lose it."

Elsewhere in the tape, Heard accused Depp of also being abusive. He told her the allegations were "not true."

Heard and Depp divorced in 2017, but they have been embroiled in a legal battle since Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against her in Virginia.

In December 2018, Heard wrote about her career being hurt after she came forward as a victim of domestic abuse, but did not name her alleged attacker. Depp then filed the lawsuit, claiming the op-ed hurt his reputation, and he was victim of an "elaborate hoax."

Photo credit: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images