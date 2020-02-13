'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Reveals Big Valentine's Day Plans for Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel are one of Hollywood's cutest couples since they got together in September 2019. Now that Valentine's Day is right around the corner, Scott says he's already planned a romantic evening for his girlfriend. The Property Brothers stars says he can't leave Vegas for Valentine's day because of work, but still has something up his sleeve for the New Girl actress.

"The unfortunate thing for me is I'm starting two new demolition projects in Vegas, so I can't leave town [on Valentine's Day]," he told Us Weekly. "But in Vegas I've prepped an entire evening of romance, so we're going to be doing a full romantic everything: from the meal to a surprise evening event ... It's going to be pretty fun."

The two met on the set of Carpool Karaoke and since then have had fans gushing over their romance. When they met, Scott called their flourishing relationship thereafter a "pleasant surprise."

"I am seeing someone," the 41-year-old said at the time while still trying to keep their relationship under wraps. "I'm a very private person, so I don't typically talk about that. It's definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I'm looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise."

After they made their relationship public over the Halloween holiday, they haven't stopped showing off just how cute they are on social media for fans to see. Scott has been pretty vocal on the subject of wanting kids and when he was asked about his experience being apart of a "blended" family on Tamron Hall's talk show, he said that being part of a relationship involving children has not been far from his mind. Deschanel shares two young children with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik and her having kids is not something that scares the contractor. He admitted that he's the kind of person who doesn't make quick decisions, instead says "I'm very thoughtful ... I think through things."

The reality personality credited some of his experience with kids to their popular HGTV show saying, "It's their house too. I always put a lot of thought into the little humans we're spending time with."

He also has admitted in the past that he would be open to adopting by himself if he didn't find the right person in time.

"I was not in a rush to be in a bad relationship, so I wanted to be with the right person," he told Hall. "Otherwise, I was very confident in being a single dad, to raise somebody, because I think I would be a great dad."