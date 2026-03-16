‘Weapons’ Star Amy Madigan Shades Oscars Ceremony Organizers During Acceptance Speech

Weapons star Amy Madigan threw some shade the organizers of the 2026 Oscars during her acceptance speech.

After being announced as the best supporting actress award, Madigan took to the stage to speak about her first Oscar win. She was previously nominated for her role in the 1985 film Twice in a Lifetime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the top of the speech, she noted that organizers had advised nominees not to thank lots of people, but she refused to follow that advise.

“We were kind of advised that, you know, ‘don’t say all these names because nobody knows who the hell these people are,’” Madigan relayed, “but you’re not rattling them off. They’re people that mean something to you that you couldn’t be here without them.”

Play video

The actress then thanked Weapons writer/director Zach Cregger for her “dream part” before thanking her husband, Ed Harris, for his unwavering support.

“He’s been with me forever, and that’s a long-ass time,” she stated. “None of this would mean anything if he wasn’t by my side.”

Following the win, Madigan spoke about the Weapons role and what drew her to it. “As soon as I read it, I knew I knew this woman,” she declared. “I knew a lot about her. I just knew that I could grab it by the throat.”

The actress also stated that a sequel is likely to happen for her character, Aunt Gladys.

“[Cregger] says, ‘Yes, this is going to happen,’” Madigan said. “But we know how long stuff takes. We know what this business is like, and nothing’s real ’til it is.”

Madigan’s Oscar win marked the first best supporting actress for a horror film since Ruth Gordon’s win for Rosemary’s Baby in 1969.