3 Massive Country Music Stars Skip the Grammys

One year after Beyoncé’s debut country album, Cowboy Carter, won Album of the Year at the Grammys, three massive country music stars decided to skip this year’s big award show.

According to Page Six, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and George Strait were a no-show at the 2026 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This was despite two of them earning nominations for country categories.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for American Cancer Society; Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)

Lambert was nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album for Postcards From Texas; Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “A Song to Sing” with Chris Stapleton, and “Trailblazer with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson; and Best Country Song for “A Song to Sing,” for which she was a songwriter.

Meanwhile, Strait was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with Chris Stapleton.

“A lot of country artists are not going,” one source told the media outlet. “They think the Grammys don’t give a f— about country music.”

Wallen’s absence seemed predictable when he didn’t submit his I’m the Problem for this year’s consideration. He wasn’t nominated for any awards.