Conan O’Brien Mocks That Timothée Chalamet Controversy During Oscars Monologue

Never one to hold back, Conan O’Brien seemingly mocked Timothée Chalamet’s notorious ballet and opera controversy during his 2026 Oscars Monologue.

“Security is extremely tight tonight,” the longtime comedian stated. “I just gotta mention that. I’m told there’s concerns from attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”

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The cameras quickly cut to Chalamet, who appeared to be laughing as he sat next to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

“They’re just mad you left out jazz,” O’Brien further declared to Chalamet.

Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, recently caused an uproar in the ballet and opera communities.

While a town hall with Matthew McConaughey that aired on CNN on February 21, the actor stated he didn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’”

“All respect to the ballet and opera people out there … I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason,” he then noted.

The Royal Ballet and Opera quickly issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter about the comments, pointing out that “ballet and opera have never existed in isolation.”

Just before the Chalemet shade, O’Brien had some other hilarious moments. Right before the Oscars began, the comedian appeared dressed as Amy Madigan’s character from Weapon.

“I should warn you, tonight could get political. Okay?” O’Brien explained. “And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave & Buster’s down the street.”

He then took a swipe at ex-Prince Andrew for his arrest due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

“For the first time since 2011, there are no British actors nominated,” O’Brien stated, adding to the joke that a British spokesperson said. “Yeah, but at least we arrest our pedophiles.”

