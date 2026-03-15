Chase Stokes Spotted Solo at Oscars After Breaking up With Major Country Music Star (Again)

A little over a month after sources confirmed that he and Kelsea Ballerini had officially called it quits, Chase Stokes was spotted solo at the 2026 Oscars.

The Outer Banks star was spotted wearing a burgundy suit with a white button shirt and black dress shoes as he made his way down the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre.

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Chase Stokes at the 98th Annual Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Sources previously told TMZ that Stokes and Ballerini once again called off their relationship, stating the coupling had just “run its course.”

The couple first ended their relationship in September 2025 after nearly three years together. However, the duo rekindled their romance not long after.

Ballerini took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly hint at the split. “This year asked you to shed layers you didn’t even realize you were still carrying,” the post she shared read. “It brought endings you didn’t expect, lessons you didn’t ask for, and moments that tested your patience, strength, and faith. Growth was not loud. It was uncomfortable. It was quiet. It was internal.”

The post further read, “But look at you. You’re still here. Wiser. Stronger. More aware of who you are and what you deserve. The Snake Year was about transformation, about shedding old skins so you could step into something truer.”

“Not everything that left was meant to stay,” it added. “Not everything that hurt was meant to break you.”

Stokes and Ballerini were first romantically linked in early 2023 after they were spotted together at a college football game. It was later revealed that Ballerini had slid into Stokes’ DMs in late 2022. They moved in together in 2024.