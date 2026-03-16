Sissy Spacek Makes Rare Appearance With Husband and Daughter at 2026 Oscars

Making it a family affair, Sissy Spacek makes a rare public appearance with her husband, Jack Fisk, and daughter Schuyler Fisk at the 2026 Oscars.

The trio donned matching black ensembles as they made their way into the Dolby Theatre on Sunday. Fisk is nominated for Best Production Design for his work on the film Marty Supreme.

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Jack Fisk, Sissy Spacek, and Schuyler Fisk attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Spacek stepped out to support Fisk earlier this year at the American Cinematheque’s 5th Annual Tribute To The Crafts.

Four-time Oscar nominee received the Career Achievement Award “for his extraordinary body of work” through his “long-standing collaborations with visionary directors such as Terrence Malick, David Lynch, Paul Thomas Anderson, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Martin Scorsese, and Josh Safdie.”

Spacek previously spoke about Fisk’s dedication to his art in an interview with Ethan Hawke for Interview Magazine. “Everything he does, he does with complete passion. When we were doing Carrie, I got into his research and came across all these biblical etchings, the Gustave [Doré] etchings of the Bible. They were so bizarre. People terrified, lions right on them, probably ate them to nothing. I used that because before that, I was just exploring my inner self. But wow, research is great.”