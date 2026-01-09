Golden Globes Presenters Revealed: Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, ‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars

This year’s Golden Globes certainly has a wide array of talent.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes start this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+, and the list of presenters has plenty of names you never thought you’d see next to each other.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting this year’s ceremony, which isn’t that shocking of a pick since she also hosted the Globes last year. But if you look at the full list of presenters, there are plenty of surprises.

The presenters at this year’s Globes run the gamut from screen legends (George Clooney, Julia Roberts) to comedians (Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes) to inspired newcomer picks (Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams from Heated Rivalry, Lisa from BLACKPINK) to the “what are they even doing here?” sort of choices (Snoop Dogg, Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX).

Currently, Paul Thomas Anderson’s thriller One Battle After Another leads all films with nine nominations, while The White Lotus is the frontrunner in the TV realm with six nominations.

The full list of presenters is as follows in alphabetical order: Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Again, you can watch the Golden Globes this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount+ and CBS.