Golden Globes Plays Very Inappropriate Song After Teen-Shooting Show ‘Adolescence’ Wins Award

In a Golden Globes ceremony filled with tone-deaf moments, one stood out from the pack.

Adolescence, the Netflix series involving a young British schoolboy who murders a female classmate, won big at the Globes. It dominated several major categories as it took home awards for Best Limited Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. But the series’ award-winning night will mostly be remembered for one befuddling production choice.

As the cast is on stage accepting one of their awards and discussing the psychological horrors of the internet in the modern era, the DJ at the Golden Globes decided to see them off by playing “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

In case you’ve never heard the popular hit song, the lyrics to the chorus are “Off with your head / Dance ’til you’re dead / Heads will roll / Heads will roll / Heads will roll / On the floor.” Obviously, not the best song choice for such a traumatic series.

As you’d expect, social media users were quick to laugh at the awkward choice.

“Having Heads Will Roll play off the show about a teenage girl being murdered is definitely a choice…” one viewer said on Twitter/X.

“Dude on the verge of tears talking about the generational responsibility to end hatred immediately cutting to heads will roll,” another wrote.

“school shooter show winning golden globe and they play them off with heads will roll,” one user wrote with a Bravo reaction GIF attached.

“adolescence cast walking off to heads will roll…what are we even doing come on,” one viewer said, adding a crying emoji at the end of the post.