Miley Cyrus Wows in Leather Look at Grammys

Miley Cyrus wowed fans in a leather ensemble while walking the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The “Flowers” hitmaker donned a gorgeous Celine ensemble featuring a white collared shirt and leather jacket. The ensemble also included a show-stopping gold brooch, gloves, and sunglasses. She finished the look with pleated pants and black stilettos.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.



Alongside her was fiancé Maxx Morando, who went with an all-black look, featuring a t-shirt, pants, and sunglasses.

Reports previously revealed that Cyrus and Morando got engaged in late 2025. The rocker proposed with a custom-designed cushion-cut diamond set in a 14-karat yellow gold band by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.

Cyrus’ mother, Tish, also attended the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Something Beautiful. She’s going up against Justin Bieber’s SWAG, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM, and Teddy Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Part 2.