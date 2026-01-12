Golden Globes Viewers Hate This Big Change for 2026 Ceremony

Audiences weren’t loving one major part of this year’s Golden Globes.
Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight and Marc Malkin from the publication Variety are doing constant commentary throughout the ceremony, annoying viewers across the globe, with some viewers likening it to watching play-by-play sports commentary and others complaining about Malkin’s “Kermit”-esque voice.
“Why are the announcers doing a play by play like it’s football?” one user posted on Twitter/X.
Another user agreed, writing, “Dude! Not digging sideline commentaries by announcers at the #Globes… feels weird like a sports talk thing! Ugh!”
“These announcers/play by play guys suck and are completely distracting from the show. Don’t know why they decided to add them,” yet another user wrote.
“The announcers are killing the #GoldenGlobes vibe for me,” said another viewer.
In general, most viewers weren’t a fan of the two during their best (worst?) Statler and Waldorf impressions. “Can we just let Kevin Frazier do the talking please and get the Kermit guy out of here,” wrote one user, adding a crying emoji.
“Can Kevin Frazier and Mark Malkin just shut TF up? So so annoying!! That is a one person job max,” said one viewer.