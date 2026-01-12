Golden Globes Viewers Hate This Big Change for 2026 Ceremony

Audiences weren’t loving one major part of this year’s Golden Globes.

Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight and Marc Malkin from the publication Variety are doing constant commentary throughout the ceremony, annoying viewers across the globe, with some viewers likening it to watching play-by-play sports commentary and others complaining about Malkin’s “Kermit”-esque voice.

“Why are the announcers doing a play by play like it’s football?” one user posted on Twitter/X.

why are the announcers doing a play by play like it’s football? #GoldenGlobes — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) January 12, 2026

Another user agreed, writing, “Dude! Not digging sideline commentaries by announcers at the #Globes… feels weird like a sports talk thing! Ugh!”

Dude! Not digging sideline commentaries by announcers at the #Globes… feels weird like a sports talk thing! Ugh! @goldenglobes — S U R A Y A (@surayafadel) January 12, 2026

“These announcers/play by play guys suck and are completely distracting from the show. Don’t know why they decided to add them,” yet another user wrote.

“The announcers are killing the #GoldenGlobes vibe for me,” said another viewer.

The announcers are killing the #GoldenGlobes vibe for me 🙉 — LuvWDW❤️‍🔥 (@LuvWDW) January 12, 2026

#GoldenGlobes these announcers/play by play guys suck and are completely distracting from the show. Don’t know why they decided to add them — Colson HighRoller (@ColsonRomo14) January 12, 2026

In general, most viewers weren’t a fan of the two during their best (worst?) Statler and Waldorf impressions. “Can we just let Kevin Frazier do the talking please and get the Kermit guy out of here,” wrote one user, adding a crying emoji.

Can we just let Kevin Frazier do the talking please and get the Kermit guy out of here😭 #GoldenGlobes — Paige (@_samepaige_) January 12, 2026

“Can Kevin Frazier and Mark Malkin just shut TF up? So so annoying!! That is a one person job max,” said one viewer.