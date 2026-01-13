Golden Globes Bewilders Viewers With Terrible Music Choices During CBS Broadcast

Last night’s Golden Globes were full of awkward and tone-deaf moments, with host Nikki Glaser being the lone bright spot during a night that was, at times, painful to watch.

The show’s in-house DJ was a major reason for the awkward ceremony. As winners got up to give speeches on the horrors of fascism, the Internet, racial trauma, and the death of the American Dream, they were played off with confusing or inappropriate music choices. Throughout the night, it seemed like the DJ was making the worst possible choice at every single moment, no matter how large or small.

The cast of Adolescence, a series about a child murdering his classmate and the dangers of social media, were played off with “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Screenplay for his politically-charged thriller One Battle After Another, and was promptly followed up by LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” blaring through TV screens.

Stellan Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sentimental Value, a film about resolving dormant familial trauma, and was welcomed to the stage by Usher’s early-00s hit “Yeah!”—and it kept playing as he accepted the award. Even the two stars of HBO’s gay hockey romance series Heated Rivalry were greeted by Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” a song about a lesbian go-go dancer.

Naturally, social media users were roasting the DJ as much as possible.

“whoevers taking care of the music at the golden globes needs to be fired immediately,” one Twitter/X user wrote.

“The person in the DJ booth was just blindly hitting s–t because what do you mean Stellan Skarsgard went up to accept his award to Yeah! by Usher,” one Twitter/X user wrote.

“the music choices after winners are announced is crazy… like why are they playing pon de replay after best foreign language film,” another viewer said.

“PTA accepting best screenplay while Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO blares. Seriously who is in charge of the music tonight?,” wrote another user.