R&B Star and Partner Reveal Pregnancy on Grammys Red Carpet

R&B star Dijon Duenas and Joanie Del Santo revealed they are expecting their second child while walking the 2026 Grammys red carpet.

While making their way into Crypto.com Arena, Del Santo showed off her baby bump while wearing a black pin-striped pantsuit. Her outfit was accessorized with some sunglasses.

(L-R) Dijon Duenas and Joanie Del Santo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images)

The couple married and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2025. Duenas previously revealed his son’s name is “Baby.” His album Baby was named after the couple’s first child.

Duenas has been nominated for two 2026 Grammy Awards categories. The first was Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, for his work on Justin Bieber’s SWAG and his own work. The second category is Album of the Year for his work on Justin Bieber’s SWAG.

