Golden Globes 2023 Return Officially Has Host

The Golden Globes are officially coming back in 2023, and, now, the awards show has its host. As Us Weekly noted, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would be the host for the 2023 ceremony. It was originally announced in May that the HFPA would be bringing back the Golden Globes to television after a one-year hiatus.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA, released a statement in which she expressed the organization's excitement over Carmichael helming the next awards ceremony. Her statement read, "His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season." Jesse Collins, the executive producer for the Golden Globes, added, "Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We're all thrilled to have him host this year's show."

This hosting announcement comes less than a week before the Golden Globes will reveal its nominees, which will be announced on Dec. 12. The Golden Globe Awards will air live on both NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will mark a return to form for the Golden Globes. In 2022, the ceremony was canceled amid criticism over the lack of racial diversity in the HFPA. As a result, the awards show was a private, non-televised affair that took place in January. At the time, NBC released a statement in which they acknowledged the controversy and shared that the 2022 ceremony would be canceled as the HFPA works to make the necessary changes.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," their statement read. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023." Since then, the HFPA has made strides in the organization, specifically pledging to increase membership by 50% with a "specific focus on recruiting Black members" and establishing a committee of "racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform."