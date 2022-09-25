Chris Rock Turns Down Another Huge Awards Show

Chris Rock doesn't appear to be interested in hosting an awards show after the slap controversy at the Oscars this year. In Matt Belloni's Puck newsletter, he reported that Rock turned down an offer to host the Golden Globes. This isn't the first hosting gig he has reportedly turned down, as it was previously reported that he declined to host next year's Oscars ceremony.

According to Belloni, Rock was offered a "sh*t ton" of money to host the Golden Globes. But, he reportedly passed on the offer. As a result, producers for the Golden Globes "have moved on" in an effort to hire someone else to take over hosting reins. The Golden Globes will air on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10, per Us Weekly. As previously mentioned, this marks the second hosting gig that Rock has reportedly turned down in recent months.

In August, Rock said during a show in Phoenix that he turned down a chance to host the Oscars in 2023. He also shared that he turned down an offer to appear in a Super Bowl ad pertaining to the incident. Rock received all of these offers following the Oscars incident that was heard around the world. During the ceremony, the comedian, who was a presenter, was slapped by Will Smith on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. In the following weeks, Smith offered a public apology and was later banned from the Oscars or attending any Academy events for the next ten years.

The King Richard star issued a subsequent apology months later via YouTube. In the video, he revealed that he reached out to Rock about the matter, but that the Saturday Night Live alum was "not ready to talk." The Oscar winner said, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." Smith continued, "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."