Academy Award and 'Girls Trip' Producer Will Packer Receives Major Honor in Atlanta (Exclusive)

Will Packer has been one of the top movie producers for the last 20 years. Due to his success in the film industry, the 48-year-old was recently honored in Atlanta. PopCulture.com attended the One Musicfest Honors Dinner in Downtown Atlanta where Packer was honored along with Quality Control Music founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. When accepting his award as a 2022 One Musicfest honoree, Packer spent little time talking about himself and gave praise to Jason Carter, the founder of One Musicfest.

"I am so honored to be here today," Packer said in his acceptance speech. "This is a special moment, it really is, because I'm getting this award from my guy. You know, he talked about Chocolate City. A lot of people might not know, J started as an actor at FAMU."

Packer went on to commend Carter for putting together One Musicfest which is a hip-hop music festival that features artists such as Rick Ross, Jeezy, Ja Rule, City Girls, Mya and Lil Baby. "Guys, this is truly an honor. I'm going to give the flowers right back to you J, I mean that brother because you have created a cultural phenomenon," Packer said when talking about One Musicfest.

"That is no small feat. I'm going to tell you that right now. A cultural phenomenon. 13 years. 13 years. This is something that moves and influences culture. You are not just a part of the culture. You are creating it. So for you to take the time out to come up here and say that I have done something that is worthy of acknowledgment, bruh, that means a lot. It means everything. And iron sharpens iron. And you inspire me. I want you to know that. And I think everybody in this room can agree that because what you have done is absolutely amazing. Give Jason Carter his flowers right now."

Packer is known for producing movies such as Girls Trip, Ride Along, Ride Along 2, Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, Straight Outta Compton, Night School, The Photograph and most recently Beast. On the TV side, Packer recently produce this year's Academy Awards show which was watched by over 16 million people and earned three Emmy Award nominations.