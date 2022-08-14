Oscar-Winner Has Academy Award, Jeep Stolen

CODA star Troy Kotsur had his Oscar statue and Jeep stolen in Mesa, Arizona. The vehicle was located a short time later, with all of Kotsur's belongings still inside. Kotsutr, 54, was in Mesa to accept a key to his hometown.

On Sunday morning, Kotsur tweeted a photo of himself with police, thanking them for locating his car. "A little kid stole my Jeep while I have Oscar award in my Jeep. The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks," Kotsur wrote. He has since deleted the tweet and photo.

(Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Mesa Police Department confirmed Kotsur's vehicle was located, with two male suspects inside. "The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation. They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System," a representative for the Mesa police told The Hollywood Reporter. "Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside."

Kotsur was in Mesa last week to accept a key to the city from Mayor John Giles. "It is such a special honor to receive the key to the City of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home," Kotsur said during the ceremony, reports the Associated Press. Giles called the actor a "remarkable example of dedication and commitment."

In March, Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an Academy Award. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing the father of Roby Rossi, played by Emilia Jones. The film won the two other Oscars it was nominated for, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. CODA became the first Best Picture winner distributed by a streaming service since it was released by Apple TV+.

Kotsur's follow-up to CODA will be a Disney+ project about the 2021 Cubs football team, which was made up of Deaf players and finished the season undefeated before playing in the California State Championship game. Kotsur will play the team's coach. Ron Shelton (Bull Durham) will direct and write the pilot. Kotsur's CODA co-star Marlee Matlin is an executive producer, alongside Ben Shelton (Candy Jar) and Kotsur. Kevin Falls (The West Wing) was hired as showrunner and executive producer. ABC Signature and Disney Branded Television are the studios behind the series. John Maucere, who graduated from the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, is a consultant and co-producer on the series.