Super Bowl 2020: Shakira's Zaghrouta Tongue Moment Sparks Backlash After Jokes Spread Online

Sunday afternoon, Shakira drew considerable attention during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show when she looked directly into the camera, wagged her tongue, and made a high-pitched sound. Casual viewers were confused about the moment and tried to figure out the significance of this moment. It was later revealed that the movement and vocalization was actually a tribute to her Lebanese heritage – her father is Lebanese – and is a traditional Arab vocal expression known as a "zaghrouta." According to information provided by Arab America, a zaghrouta "is best described in English as 'Ululation'" and "is a form of a long, wavering, high-pitched vocal sound representing trills of joy." This vocal sound is often performed at celebrations, including weddings. Prior to the revelation that this was a traditional sound, the viewers on Twitter were posting several jokes about Shakira. They found it extremely humorous that she would waggle her tongue in such a manner while making the noise. This confusion over the zaghrouta led to countless animated Gifs and comments that bordered on inappropriate. Those that understand the traditions being represented were simply upset about the jokes and voiced their frustrations on social media.

Hilarious that some people just learning that Shakira is half Lebanese after she did the Arabic zaghrouta aka ululation during the #PepsiHalftime. Folks, she's been bellydancing for decades- how did people not know she's of Arab heritage?!! #SuperBowl — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 3, 2020 Fans of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show gained some extra knowledge on Sunday night. Many sat down in front of the TV believing that Shakira was of Colombian descent, but they were unaware of her other heritage. Hearing the popular singer do the zaghrouta during the performance only served as a reminder that several fans were unaware of her true heritage. They didn't realize that Shakira is half-Lebanese.

Chiming in because I know everyone will be making jokes about this for days — this is a popular Arab tradition, called zaghrouta, used to express joy at celebrations. In the melting pot that is Miami, you could not have picked a better Super Bowl act and this was a lovely touch. https://t.co/q1H9l8UpQ5 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) February 3, 2020 While there were several users on Twitter upset about the jokes, others were just focused on providing any knowledge that they could. They explained the significance of zaghrouta and why it mattered so much. One of the reasons provided is that Miami is viewed as a city with an international feel. There are so many cultures represented that going to this part of Florida can feel like leaving the country. Some users on social media felt that it was very respectful of Shakira to represent multiple cultures during her performance.

What the amazing @shakira did at #SuperBowlHalftimeShow is called a zaghrouta. It is a way to express joy or happiness in Arab culture. There is No need to mock other cultures... we have Trump for mocking pic.twitter.com/9iMfT4eoKc — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) February 3, 2020 While users on Twitter were arguing about whether or not they were allowed to make jokes at Shakira's expense, others were viewing the issue through the lens of politics. They felt that this was the perfect time to discuss Donald Trump. The president was a topic of conversation for much of Sunday night, especially after the halftime show. The viewers wanted to know if he had noticed the symbolism of children in cages or the presence of a Puerto Rican flag. They also had some fun after he mistakenly tweeted that the Chiefs are from Kansas instead of Missouri.

The same way we call out all these ignorant Karens, about our Latino culture, we need to educate ourselves. Shakira's tongue rolling moment is called 'Zaghrouta' and it's a traditional Arabic celebration chant. #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/tgNrzyzOcO — Miguel Figueroa (@MeguelFigueroa) February 3, 2020 Some users responded to this discussion surrounding Shakira's performance by explaining why it's critical to learn about other cultures. It's easy to criticize others for not knowing anything about the traditional celebration chant, but it's more difficult to admit that you need extra knowledge. One user commented on this by comparing the lack of knowledge about Latino culture to that surrounding the zaghrouta. They felt that everyone could benefit from gaining extra knowledge.

You really have to understand how huge Shakira's performance was for the Middle Eastern community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed "Ojos Asi" which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage — Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020 The halftime show performance featuring Shakira and Lopez was one that drew considerable praise for various reasons, but the opening minutes were particularly appreciated. The fans that understand the significance of her performance were grateful that she was trying to highlight their cultures. The zaghrouta drew the most attention on Sunday evening, but it was not the only reference to Middle Eastern communities. Shakira also drew praise for performing a song that features Arabic lyrics.

"Siri, how do I explain a zaghroota to white people?" https://t.co/TLMXyebYkJ — Matt (@DeaconZafari) February 3, 2020 Several users on social media acknowledged their ignorance about Arabic culture while watching the halftime show performance. Others just expressed their confusion about the zaghrouta with animated Gifs and photos. With this act of celebration taking center stage, there were many questions about the best possible way to explain what had happened during the performance. Would video evidence suffice, or would it be best to ask Apple to take care of providing the knowledge?