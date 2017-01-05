WWE: Why Shawn Michaels Refused To Go To Smackdown

In the early to mid 2000’s, Smackdown‘s roster was ruled by The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Edge. While that roster was able to put on some of the WWE‘s most memorable matches, can you imagine how great the blue brand would have been if Shawn Michaels was on the roster?

In a recent facebook video promoting his new WWE Studios film, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, the Heartbreak Kid tells a story of how his new found faith forced him to turn down the WWE’s request for him to switch brands.

“There are things I wouldn’t compromise on. There was a time in my career after I went back that they wanted me to go over to Smackdown, which taped on Tuesday nights, which would have affected my wife’s bible study and mine. And it was just something that I wasn’t going to do. They said “we can’t cut your contract in half.” Do whatever you gotta do, I said you need to understand the good Lord has already decided how much I’m going to make this year, there’s nothing you can do to change it.”

Shawn Michaels will be returning to the January 9th edition of RAW in New Orleans to promote his role in The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, and to hype the upcoming 2017 Royal Rumble, which will be taking place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

You can watch the full video of Shawn Michaels touching personal testimony here:

