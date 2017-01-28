WWE: What Time Does The 2017 Royal Rumble Start?

The 2017 Royal Rumble is set to be one of the most star studded Rumbles in WWE history, but it will also be one of the longest. With a two hour pre-show and four hour Rumble, the WWE will definitely be delivering more wrestling content than you can shake a superkick at. With all the wrestling coming, the big question is when and how can you actually watch the Rumble.

Luckily for you, we’re here with answers.

The Kickoff Show for WWE Royal Rumble 2017 (which will feature Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, plus Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax) will officially begin at 5 P.M. EST/2 P.M. PST. You can watch it on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the official WWE App, YouTube and several other devices/websites.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– PS3 or PS4

– Xbox 360 or Xbox One

– Sony Internet-connected TVs

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– Kindle Fire or Amazon Fire TV

– Apple TV

– Roku

– iOS enabled devices

– Android enabled devices

– WWE.com

ComicBook.com will be covering the show LIVE and you can follow along on Twitter with @CBOverTheRopes and on Facebook @WWEonCB.

The big 30-man main event already has two major names thrown into the mix – Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Along with those two juggernauts, 28 other superstars are looking to remain the last man standing in the match and go on to main event WrestleMania 33. Will we see returning Superstars, cruiserweights and even a few women given a chance to head into the Royal Rumble? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Who is your pick for to walk out of San Antonio as the Royal Rumble winner? Let us know in the comments below.

