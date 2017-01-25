Watch Goldberg Toss Another Golfer Into The Water

Goldberg was always a beast in the ring, but turns out the former WWE and WCW champion was also capable of inhuman feats outside of the ring. The PGA Tour tweeted a throwback video from 2002 when Goldberg played in the CareerBuilder Challenge. As they finished up, a tiny human came up and began throw fake punches at him and Goldberg proceeded to throw him like a javelin into the nearest body of water.

This is terrifying. I’ve hit golf balls that have travelled shorter distances than this guy did.

Don’t mess with @Goldberg. Especially on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/2xXdXn4Cf4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2017

If Goldberg ever approaches you on a golf course, just let him play through. You can watch Goldberg throw other giant humans around tonight when he returns to RAW on the USA Network.

