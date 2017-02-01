WWE: Update On Seth Rollins Knee Injury

Well this freakin sucks. The WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee during the closing segment of this past Monday’s RAW during Samoa Joe’s attack. It was noted that Rollins will be evaluated later this week.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

PWInsider confirmed that the injury is not a storyline, and Rollins is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to get examined. Once he’s examined, it will be more clear how serious the injury is and if it will force him to miss WrestleMania 33. Rollins was scheduled to be in one of the featured bouts on the card against Triple H.

While not confirmed, Rollins did appear to fall awkwardly when being taken down by Joe in the Coquina Clutch, as seen in the video above at the 3:20 mark. Someone who watched the video noticed a spot where Joe supposedly said Are you okay?” with Rollins saying “I hope so”.

While the injury appears to be very serious, the WWE is working both angles with Joe commenting on Twitter that he intended to take out The Architecht.

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

We wish the best for Seth Rollins and will keep you posted as any new information comes along.

