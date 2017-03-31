Update On Daniel Bryan Wrestling Again

On this week’s episode of WWE Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan hinted at wrestling again once his WWE contract expires in a year and a half. The Miz was attacking Bryan again for wishing he was still a wrestler. Bryan’s exact words in response to Miz talking about Bryan not being able to wrestle were, “we’ll see in 18 months time, won’t we?”

It’s hard to believe Bryan, the Smackdown GM, would be threatening to wrestle for another promotion while on WWE TV, but according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, that may be exactly what happened.

Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer newsletter that one of Bryan’s bucket list goals is to wrestle for CMLL in Mexico and do a hair vs. mask match on an anniversary show. One would assume that he would also want to work in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and a return to Ring Of Honor.

As of right now, the WWE will not clear Bryan to wrestle another match in a WWE ring. It’s hard to imagine that changing anytime in the next 18 months, considering the amount of damage he’s already suffered and how negligible they would be for putting him back in the ring.

While it’s seemed odd for Miz to continuously bring this up with Bryan if it weren’t going to lead to an eventual “one more match”, Smackdown has been great about weaving bits of reality into their storylines.

By the time Daniel Bryan is released from WWE he will be 37 years old and would certainly be able to command top dollar from independent companies if he were to risk his health to get back in the ring.

As any parent knows, all of his plans could change when his daughter arrives later this year. For now, Bryan is scheduled to remain as the Smackdown GM through WrestleMania and the immediate future.

