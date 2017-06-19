WWE to Tease Undertaker Return Tonight on RAW

WWE is trying to pull a fast one on us. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to trick us into thinking the Undertaker is returning.

The kicker? Allegedly WWE wants the fans to believe that the Deadman is coming back to fight Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The stage is already set as Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a big, SummerSlam specific, announcement tonight on RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: WWE Reveals How John Cena Became a Free Agent

When Wrestlemania 33 faded to black, it looked like we had seen the last of the Undertaker. After losing to Reigns, the Phenom left his coat, hat, and gloves in the center of the ring, signaling that his career was done. The moment seemed very final and fans celebrated the long, legendary career of one of WWE’s finest.

But, now he’s going to be dangled in front of us again.

Undertaker is done wrestling. He isn’t coming back. But, WWE is going to prey on those who still have hope. Will we hear that fateful gong tonight? It’s certainly possible. But a word to the wise – it’s just smoke and mirrors.

Instead, WWE is setting up a swerve. Reigns has been rumored to be attached to several humongous names in WWE for SummerSlam. Reports have him going toe-to-toe with John Cena. Others think that Brawn Strowman will make a surprise return from injury setting up a long term feud with Reigns.

Regardless, WWE is creating options and this is a beautiful thing. WWE has been complacent since WrestleMania. This is more of an observation rather that a criticism – they typically enter sleep mode after spring mega show.

So, although WWE is playing with your emotions, it’s OK. RAW looks like it might get pretty juicy tonight. Stay tuned, folks.

More: Daniel Bryan Furious About Women’s MITB Match