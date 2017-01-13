WWE: The Rock Destroys Tom Brady On YouTube

Proving that literally everyone loved the Attitude Era, Tom Brady took to Facebook on Tuesday to try to push some of his new fancy Tom Brady brand underwear while delivering his best Rock impression in a special message to his buddy, Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

As you might imagine, the impression was about as cool as a $250 pair of men’s Uggs. Yesterday, The Rock responded with a video of his own, and in true Rock form, the People’s Champ completely destroyed Brady’s impression and told the Patriots MVP quarterback to leave the acting to The Rock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Forget Rock vs Vin Diesel at Wrestlemania! We want Rock vs Brady! Who wouldn’t pay full PPV price for that one?

