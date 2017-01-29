WWE: The Club Win The RAW Tag Team Championships

Finally, The Club have a WWE championship victory to back up their impressive indy backgrounds. It took two referees to keep the action straight, but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were able to hit their Magic Killer finisher and pick up their first championships since joining the WWE.

Few expected the unlikely team of The Swiss Superman and The Celtic Warrior to end The New Day’s momentous 483-day run as they had initially been forced to compete together by Raw General Manager Mick Foley. Yet, their epic victory proved that they were suddenly the team to beat on RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Ring of Honor (ROH), the Bullet Club were the hottest stable in professional wrestling. Yet, after debuting in May of last year, The Club had failed to maintain the same kind of momentum as their leader, AJ Styles since Styles was drafted to Smackdown last summer.

The last time these two teams met, on the Jan. 16 edition of Raw, Sheamus accidentally clobbered referee John Cone in the bout’s final moments. Seconds later, Gallows & Anderson seized control and took down Cesaro with the Magic Killer. At that point, another referee, WWE official Darrick Moore, entered the ring to administer a three-count. As Gallows & Anderson celebrated their victory, however, Cone regained his senses and overturned Moore’s decision, explaining that he was disqualifying Sheamus.

Sheamus took out the first referee with an inadvertent brogue kick, but his reluctance to strike the second ref left him vulnerable for the Club’s finisher. After losing the RAW championships, will we see Sheamus or Cesaro reappear in tonight’s 30 man Royal Rumble?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s interview with inaugural Royal Rumble winner, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, on the Over The Ropes Podcast.

MORE WWE: UFC’s Conor McGregor Responds To WWE WrestleMania Offer / Stone Cold Explains Using Veterans In The Royal Rumble / Dean Ambrose Talks Being Overlooked In The Royal Rumble / Stone Cold Calls Out The Rock For His WrestleMania 32 Appearance / What Time Does The 2017 Royal Rumble Start? / 5 Things We Need To See At The Royal Rumble / Who Has The Longest Odds To Win The Royal Rumble / Latest Wrestlemania Plans For Roman Reigns / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene