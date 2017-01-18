WWE: The Club Defeat Cesaro And Sheamus

After over a year of trying and failing, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have finally defeated the RAW tag team champions! One month after breaking the New Day’s record of longest reigning tag team champions, Cesaro and Sheamus were defeated when The Club hit their Magic Killer finisher.

Unfortunately for The Club, the original referee had been knocked out of action by Sheamus. When he came to and saw that The Club were nearly handed the tag team championships, he called for the disqualification.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was the first time I can ever remember a referee calling for a reversal in decisions, only to still award the winning team with the victory. Of course, the DQ finish gave The Club the win, but ultimately ended up costing The Club the tag team championships.

The controversial (or Dusty) finish ended up making The Club look stronger than they’ve looked since joining the WWE. How long will it be before the championships are around their waists?

