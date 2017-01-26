WWE Teases One More Match For Kurt Angle

Last week it was announced that former WWE Grand Slam Champion, Kurt Angle would be headlining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. The announcement led many fans to speculate that the Olympic hero would be getting back into the ring in 2017. This week, the WWE stoked the flames when they put up a poll to see which current superstar the WWE universe would like to see Angle face if he were to have “one final match.”

The choices are:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brock Lesnar

Rusev

Cesaro

Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens

AJ Styles

John Cena

Roman Reigns

Dean Ambrose

Bray Wyatt

Other

AJ Styles is currently leading the poll with 27% followed by Brock Lesnar at 21% and John Cena at 15%. It should be noted that Angle has faced all three of those guys before. Angle and Styles had some epic battles in TNA that didn’t get in front of near the audience that the WWE pulls in. Angle and Lesnar headlined a Wrestlemania together and Angle gave Cena his very first match in the WWE.

If Angle has one more match in him, who would you like to see him face?

I voted for Cesaro. Because that would be awesome.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / Dolph Ziggler Attends The Women’s March On Washington / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match / Is There Backstage Heat On Sami Zayn? / WWE Superstar Helps Girl Ask Her Boyfriend To Prom / Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt?