WWE Teases Lana Becoming An NXT Wrestler

Rusev may not be the only one who can have Lana after all. WWE reporter, Cathy Kelley, posted a video today suggesting that Lana may be considering becoming a part of the NXT roster – as a wrestler!

Lana made her in ring debut at an NXT live show in St. Petersburg. The ravishing Russian took on Mary Dobson and was reportedly quite over with the crowd as a babyface. After some back and forth she managed to put her opponent away with a fisherman’s spine buster (known as a Lana Bomb).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Do you think Lana will have a promising singles career or is she be better off to stay outside the ring supporting the Bulgarian Brute?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes wrestling podcast:

MORE WWE: 5 Greatest Trios In WWE History / Chyna Autopsy Results Revealed / Triple H Confirms Talks With Ronda Rousey / Jerry Lawler Reveals Why He Is No Longer On TV / Brock Lesnar Suspended For One Year