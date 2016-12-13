The New Day Make WWE Tag Team Championship History On RAW

Well, it took longer than expected, but history was made tonight on RAW when the New Day entered into their second triple threat championship defense of the night. After successfully defending their WWE RAW Tag Team championships against both Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson and Cesaro/Sheamus in the opening match, Stephanie McMahon granted Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho a shot at dethroning the champs. Later, Mick Foley followed up by including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins into the mix.

Roman Reigns appeared to have the match won when Xavier Woods entered and hit a high risk elbow drop from across the ring. Dissension between Jericho and Owens ultimately gave Seth Rollins the opportunity to hit Jericho with a pedigree. As Rollins went for the pin, BIg E pulled him out of the ring allowing Xavier Woods to pick up the pin.

The victory means the The New Day will break the all-time record for a single tag team reign in the WWE, surpassing Demolition’s 478 day mark. Demolition’s run began in October of 1987 with a victory over Strike Force (Tito Santana and Rick Martel) and ended in 1989, when they lost their titles to the Brain Busters on Saturday Night’s Main Event. The New Day won their championship on August 15th, 2015 in a fatal four way against The Prime Time Players, The Lucha Dragons and Los Matadores (Primo and Epico before they sold time shares in Puerto Rico).

Giving the New Day a win over 1 current and 3 former WWE World champions in the RAW main event made the historic victory all the more sweeter.

