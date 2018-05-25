New Batch of Formulaic WWE T-Shirts Roasted By Twitter

WWE has never been the place for high fashion. But the latest batch of Superstar t-shirt designs makes for an easy punching bag.

WWE’s spring collection of swag looks like it was designed by 5th graders hoping to win a contest—the only thing missing is Comic Sans. Each new design sits somewhere on the spectrum of basic to unwearable, but we picked out a few the stink more than the rest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First, we’ll start with The Miz. For what it’s worth, The A-Lister is a bit of a purist as you’ll never see him wear his merchandise to the ring. However, we don’t see him bucking that trend anytime soon, because Maryse may not let him leave the house in this get-up:

The Miz’s new shirt is so bland and unoriginal, it looks like it was made in MS Paint. So I remade it in MS Paint pic.twitter.com/iugNGsyRH9 — Jack (-_•) (@ZayniacJack) May 23, 2018

Jeff Hardy didn’t fare much better as his shirt design looks wholly irrelevant to anything he does in a WWE ring. However, after staring at it for a couple hours we did notice the artwork makes Hardy’s initials.

Also, why is Triple H’s nose on that Jeff Hardy shirt? — Kayfabe Forever (@factfreemedia) May 24, 2018

It’s hard enough being a noob in WWE, but when you have to parade around in goody t-shirt, it makes things so much worse. This is the story of Ember Moon.

“You would think this to be a Lord of the rings shirt or for someone who’s big into solar eclipses if it didn’t have the words Ember Moon on it. Couldn’t even put a wolf or I don’t know something resembling her character?!”

You would think this to be a Lord of the rings shirt or for someone who’s big into solar eclipses if it didn’t have the words Ember Moon on it. Couldn’t even put a wolf or I don’t know something resembling her character?! https://t.co/4Yv6X3NKkT — Chris Alex (@Chris_Alex86) May 19, 2018

NXT stud, Ricochet will have to transcend his t-shirt design too. We can’t tell if this is meant for an 8u soccer team or this is future XFL squad. Regardless, Ricochet is probably looking forward to his next design.

“It’s like these shirts were created by high school kids who have never seen wrestling as an art class project and were only given brief descriptions about who they were designing the shirt for.”

It’s like these shirts were created by high school kids who have never seen wrestling as an art class project and were only given brief descriptions about who they were designing the shirt for. pic.twitter.com/yelis9LFfF — Derek Montilla (@Cap_Kaveman) May 24, 2018

Inspired by WWE’s latest trend, Twitter user @localsoundwave took a guess at what the next batch will look like.

I was able to make a few guesses at the next releases from WWE Shop pic.twitter.com/Tq5NjFD5Ho — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) May 24, 2018

However, we all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and if you’re living with this new thread the go get some at WWE Shop.