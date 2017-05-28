WWE Superstars Weigh in On Male Romper Trend

In a recently posted video from the WWE Pop Question series, five fashion-minded superstars (Sasha Banks, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Enzo Amore, and Tyler Breeze) are asked what they think of the emerging “man romper” trend.

After a brief intro to the hot-button (or buttonless?) issue by NXT commentator Cathy Kelley, we cut to nearly unanimous thumbs down from the wrestlers polled, with one notable exception– Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dolph Ziggler even predicts that The Miz would be the only one to sport the controversial look, which the A-lister defends as all the rage in Hollywood. However, Miz does clarify it would have to be one with the perfect fit and materials, that made him “feel manly”– yet rejects the WWE costume designer’s choice of denim.

You really know the “romphim” is merely a passing fad when Tyler Breeze doesn’t give his stamp of approval, and Enzo Amore doesn’t even know what it is!