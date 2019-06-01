WWE Superstars the Miz and Maryse Deliver Baby Gender Reveal in Explosive Fashion

WWE stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse do not know how to make announcements quietly. Months after announcing Maryse is expecting their second baby at WWE‘s Elimination Chamber, the couple had an explosive gender reveal party on May 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on May 30, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

On Thursday, The Miz shared a video from the party, showing him, Maryse and other guests popping confetti canisters. After counting to three, the canisters exploded, revealing pink confetti, meaning that 14-month-old daughter Monroe Sky will get a baby sister.

Mayrse also shared a photo from the party on May 25, showing the couple covered in pink confetti. “If this isn’t a picture of happiness I don’t know what is. We’ve got a little girl on the way,” she wrote in the caption.

“Go big or go home. Well, we did both. A gorgeous 12 foot balloon wall was the perfect backdrop for our Gender Reveal Party at our home,” Mayrse, 36, wrote in another Instagram post. “[Balloon and Paper] went above and beyond as they always do. 3 times we have used them and 3 times they have exceeded our expectations. Their creativity made an atmosphere of fun. Thank you for giving our gender reveal next level flare for such a special moment. [Its a girl].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on May 27, 2019 at 8:16am PDT

Later, the two spoke with PEOPLE to share their excitement. The Miz, 38, said he could not wait to be a father to two strong women.

“I’m really excited. I feel like ever since I was in my 20s I was like, ‘I’m bound to have all girls,’ and there’s no better feeling than being a father to two strong, independent, creative, beautiful women,” the former The Real World: Back to New York star told the magazine. “That’s what I’m going to try and instill in them, and I’m going to try to be a good father figure so they can grow up and hopefully every man will have to match who I am in their mind.”

The Miz said he was expecting a boy, just based on an article that claimed if a woman is “glowing,” she will have a boy.

“Maryse was glowing, she was radiant. Her hair was the best I’ve ever seen, and it said women have great hair when they have a boy. Also last time she wanted truffles at all times, and now she wants chips. Chips are salty, and salty equals boy,” The Miz said.

“I don’t know if it’s a thing for us women, but I feel like I knew [it was a girl],” Maryse chimed in.

Back in February, the couple announced their second baby was on the way during the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

The couple’s new experiences as parents to two children will be chronicled in Miz & Mrs. Season 2. In April, USA Network renewed the reality series, which is produced by the WWE. The second season will include 20 episodes and is not slated to air until 2020. It began as a spin-off of Total Divas.

“Though the family has successfully relocated from glitzy Los Angeles to the quieter suburbs of Austin, Texas, there’s still plenty of chaos in the forms of pets, a second pregnancy, and – of course – the couple’s AWESOME, high-octane careers,” USA teased in a statement.

