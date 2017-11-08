WWE Superstars Reveal Their Greatest Fears

One would think that most WWE Superstars are fearless. Some of the most basic human fears are part of their normal day. They jump from ladders, speak publicly, perform in their underwear, and occasionally have to deal with clowns.

However, just like the rest of us, WWE Superstars do have fears that keep them awake at night. WWE.com interviewed several Superstars and asked them to share their most personal of phobias.

Their answers range from ironic to flat-out hilarious. We complied a list of the best answers just for you.

Jeff Hardy: Ophidiophobia

“I have a fear of snakes. They are all around by my house. When I’m weeding the pond, I see water moccasins all the time. It freaks me out a bit, but I’m starting to overcome it with the help of my 6-year-old daughter. She loves them”

Nikki Bella: Arachnophobia, Coulrophobia, & FOMO-Phobia

“For me, it’s spiders and clowns, especially with the movie ‘It’ out right now. Oh, also ‘FOMO.’ That’s probably my biggest phobia. I have major fear of missing out. And that’s why I never sleep. I always want to be at every party, every event, hanging out with everyone.”

Sasha Banks: Haptodysphoria

“Actually, my No. 1 fear is a fear of failing. It scares me big time. It gives me anxiety and makes me stay up at night. But I also have a fear of watching scaring movies at night. If it’s pitch black out and I’m watching a scary movie, I will look out the window and think the bad guy is out there. I also hate the feeling, specifically the texture, of velvet. It gives me severe chills.”

Renee Young: Acrophobia & Phasmophobia

I am scared of ghosts, and snakes freak me out, as well as anything that touches me under water. In addition, I have a huge phobia when it comes to extreme heights. I didn’t realize this until I was hiking Angels Landing in Zion, Utah. The path narrows up there, and then it is this straight drop down to your impending death. I completely froze and couldn’t finish the hike.”

Heath Slater: Agoraphobia

“Ironically, I have a real phobia about being in front of a big audience. You know, I’m always in front of a huge crowd in WWE, and I play it cool, but inside I am terrified as hell. I’m staring the devil in his eyes or something.”

Rhyno: Musophobia

“Mice … also rats, but definitely mice. If I see a mouse in my place, I would probably scream like a girl and jump up on the chair. I’d definitely be moving, jumping, on a chair, on Heath Slater. They just freak me out.”