WWE Superstars React to Hurricane Irma

As the destructive Hurrican Irma creeps towards the southern coast of Florida, much of America is […]

As the destructive Hurrican Irma creeps towards the southern coast of Florida, much of America is trying to wish the storm’s path away from civilization. WWE Superstars have joined in trying to will something positive with thoughts and prayers.

Here’s a collection of the social media posts from WWE Superstars:

WWE’s Performance Center and NXT is located in Orlando Florida. As of now, they put them at a safe distance inland and away from the damaging surge.

However, the same cannot be said for millions of other Americans located in the southern portion of the state. Officials have been preparing for him worst as Irma has been catastrophic for the Carribean. We second the WWE Superstar’s well wishes and hope that the folks and Florida stay safe.

