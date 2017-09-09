WWE Superstars React to Hurricane Irma

As the destructive Hurrican Irma creeps towards the southern coast of Florida, much of America is trying to wish the storm’s path away from civilization. WWE Superstars have joined in trying to will something positive with thoughts and prayers.

Here’s a collection of the social media posts from WWE Superstars:

Videos by PopCulture.com

My prayers go out to everyone dealing with Hurricane Irma. May God bless and protect all those in its path. #BeSafe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 9, 2017

Go to hell Irma — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 7, 2017

Twitter jokes aside, as #Irma moves towards Florida I hope that everyone is as prepared as they can be and wish safety for all in its path — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

I’m listening to the news on my drive home, and I don’t even know what to say…my heart goes out to all of you! #HurricaneIrma — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 9, 2017

I made an “Irma, until you do right by me…” playlist. https://t.co/p3Bh03dCL8 — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) September 9, 2017

Such trying times for all affected by this storm. I’m gonna keep praying hard for everyone’s safety as Hurricane Irma approaches. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 9, 2017

Praying for everyone with the hurricane coming this way,it’s in Gods hands,I will hold down N Beach through this storm,only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 9, 2017

Hopefully this helps a little bit Floridians. Stay safe #Repost @mrs_lindysue with @repostapp ・・・ Florida friends….those of you preparing to evacuate or bunker down for the storm….PLEASE READ! We are praying diligently for you all! A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

WWE’s Performance Center and NXT is located in Orlando Florida. As of now, they put them at a safe distance inland and away from the damaging surge.

However, the same cannot be said for millions of other Americans located in the southern portion of the state. Officials have been preparing for him worst as Irma has been catastrophic for the Carribean. We second the WWE Superstar’s well wishes and hope that the folks and Florida stay safe.